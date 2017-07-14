Plan to build new social housing in Sheffield suburb revealed

Five new social homes could be built in Darnall.

South Yorkshire Housing Association has applied to develop a former garage site on the corner of Senior Road and Waverley Road.

According to the planning application the site was bought at the height of the property boom and has fallen in value to an extent that any scheme is unviable.

As a result it has secured permission from the e Homes and Communities Agency to redirect funding from another ‘failed’ site to push this development forward.

Each home would have two bedrooms.