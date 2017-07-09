Plan to build homes on former Sheffield sports field could be approved

More than 130 homes could be built on a former student sports field.

Sheffield Hallam University has applied to put up 138 houses on land between Hemsworth Road and Derbyshire Lane in Norton.

The site was formerly a sports field but has been unused for about 20 years, and the university has agreed to sell it to Miller Homes.

Sheffield city councillors will make their decision on the proposals tomorrow. And despite 35 objections to the planning application, which raised concerns about the impact on roads and schools, council officers have recommended the plans be approved.

A report to councillors says: “The design and layout of the proposed development is considered acceptable, and it is not considered to impact severely on the surrounding highway network.

“With regard to the living conditions, the proposal is designed so that it will not have a detrimental impact on the living conditions of existing residents and provides a good level of amenity to future occupiers of the site.”

The university has agreed to pay £265,000 towards cricket pitch provision elsewhere in the city.

A Miller Homes spokesman said the firm would build ‘up to 138 family homes and affordable homes to help meet the strategic housing needs of the city’.

They added: “It is estimated that more than 40,000 houses will be needed in Sheffield over the next 20 years.

“Miller Homes has consulted local residents and authorities in detail, and will continue to work with planners and the local community to deliver a successful, sustainable residential development for the area.”

Today’s top stories:

Physiotherapist from Sheffield jailed after he admitted to secretly filming patients for 'his own sexual gratification'



Police train off-road team to tackle 'Mad Max' riders in Sheffield



All you need to know about Cliffhanger, Sheffield’s adrenaline-fuelled festival of the outdoors



Sheffield radio station Iman FM suspended for broadcasting 'terrorist's hate-speech' during Ramadan



Sheffield University ordered to tighten security at Foundry Bar after death of student who died after taking MDMA on night out



Sheffield United: ‘Blades will be a dangerous side in the Championship’



Sheffield Wednesday: Owls hope to celebrate anniversary in style



Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats



Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats





