Plan to build homes in Sheffield green belt

A developer has unveiled plans to build 34 homes on greenfield land on the edge of Sheffield.

Redrow Homes wants to put up the houses on land off Platts Lane, Oughtibridge.

The development would include two new access roads, landscaping and improvements to pedestrian routes into Oughtibridge.

The site is greenfield land and is currently used for growing cereals.

Sheffield Council is often hesitant to approve housing developments on parcels of green land.

But according to the developer, the application site is ‘considered as an extension and infill to the existing line of residential development to the east of Oughtibridge’.

It adds: “In light of this the principle of residential development is considered appropriate on the site and acceptable in policy terms.”

