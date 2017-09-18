Pie restaurant heading to Sheffield city centre

A restaurant dedicated to serving up pies is coming to Sheffield city centre.

Pieminister is opening on Division Street in the unit formerly occupied by the Nosh café.

Tristan Hogg and Jon Simon at Pieminister in Leeds

It will be a 50-seater licensed restaurant that promises to 'embrace everything pie', offering freshly-baked pastry creations, local beers, ciders, wines, coffee and music.

The menu will give a choice of more than 12 different gourmet pies, ranging from 'Moo' - a classic steak and ale variety - to 'Deer Stalker', containing venison, and 'Feta Attraction', filled with feta cheese, spinach, tomatoes, pine nuts and chickpeas.

Sides, including the traditional mash and mushy peas, are also available - but whether the venue will make a Sheffield-specific concession to providing Henderson's Relish is unclear.

An opening date, and the number of jobs the restaurant will create, have yet to be confirmed. But the firm is recruiting for a general manager to lead the Sheffield venture, suggesting the place could launch within weeks.

Pieminister is a national chain based in Bristol, co-founded in 2003 by brothers-in-law Jon Simon and Tristan Hogg. Earlier this year it secured a £1.4 million finance package from HSBC to open five new eateries in 'thriving university cities', generating 80 jobs and bringing its number of sites to 16.

Its existing restaurants and cafés are in Bristol, Nottingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Oxford and London.

The company's pies can be found at pubs, independent food retailers and shops including Harrods. Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco also stock some of Pieminister's products.

The role of manager in Sheffield is a 'key position' within the expansion plan and has a salary of around £28,000, the firm says. The successful applicant will also receive a free pie lunch every Friday, a branded tea towel, a manual called the 'Holy Pie-ble' - and a box of 12 pies.

Visit www.pieminister.co.uk for details.