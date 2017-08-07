PHOTOS: First steelwork goes up on Sheffield retail quarter site

Sheffield retail quarter has reached a 'significant' milestone this week as the first steel beams are put in place.

Several concrete lift shafts for the six storey office block that makes up phase one of the £480 million development have already gone up on the site of the old Grosvenor House Hotel.

And contractor Bam is now putting up the steel frame of the building that will in two years become the new Sheffield home of HSBC.

The building will also have shops and restaurants at ground level, and will link to the new Light cinema on The Moor via a revamped Charter Square.

Detailed plans for the second phase of the retail quarter, which will be a mix of shops, restaurants, offices and a new department store, have yet to be submitted.

Bam construction manager Nick Howdle said: "The commencement of the structural steel frame on site today represents another significant programme milestone achieved by the Bam site team, on this, the first phase of the Sheffield retail quarter.

"There is still a long way to go with the build, however this significant milestone gives comfort to all stakeholders that the project remains on track to complete in 2019.”

Charter Square is being redeveloped.