One hundred business people and four Chambers say: ‘We want devolution in Sheffield City Region’

One hundred business people and four Chambers of Commerce have urged council leaders to sign up to Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution deal ahead of a crunch meeting on Monday.

Bosses signed a petition calling for an elected ‘metro mayor’ in return for powers and funding.

Meanwhile Sheffield City Region Chambers - representing thousands of firms - have urged South Yorkshire council leaders to quickly agree a timetable ahead of elections in May.

The ‘Combined Authority,’ representing the nine councils in the region, meets on Monday to decide the next steps after Chesterfield and Bassetlaw pulled out of full membership.

There are fears Doncaster and Barnsley are no longer keen and the deal could go belly up - despite the risk of losing the money and talk of a Yorkshire-wide deal being utterly quashed by Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry, again this week.

Paul Jagger, of Sheffield City Region Chambers said: “There are opportunities available to us that can only be realised if devolution happens.

“The Chambers remain committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of South Yorkshire and this is an opportunity to do just that. In fact the minister has made it clear this is the only game in town.”

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: “I know some people have asked whether the Government is committed to the Northern Powerhouse. The answer is an emphatic yes.”

He added: “I want to be very clear about one thing. There will not be a ‘full Yorkshire’ devolution deal. Yorkshire is a fantastic brand. But devolution is about giving control to cities.

“Sheffield goes first. Next May people in the Sheffield region will elect a mayor and I share the strong view of local business leaders that the deal we signed in October 2015 remains the right deal for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

“Indeed, it’s the only deal that’s there for those areas.”

Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said politicians needed to “get their act together.”

He said: “Local politicians need to get their act together and do what is in the best interest of the region and offer a directly elected mayor who is accountable to the people.”