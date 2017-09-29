No more Kitchen Nightmares as Silversmiths reveals outdoor dining plan

A Sheffield restaurant that was revitalised thanks in part to TV chef Gordon Ramsay hopes to add an outside seating area.

Bosses at Silversmiths in Arundel Street have applied for permission to put three tables seating four people on the pavement outside the building.

The area would be fenced off from pedestrians with a canvas banner between metal poles, according to architectural drawings, while also leaving space for wheelchair users to pass.

The former Runaway Girl restaurant was the focus of an episode of Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares in 2008, during which staff were subjected to a barrage of the chef’s infamous profanities.

But his influence helped transform its fortunes, and a Yorkshire-centric menu is still proving popular with customers.