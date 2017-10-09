Nine councils side with government over ‘One Yorkshire’ opposition, council leader says.

Nine Yorkshire councils would side with government in its opposition to a ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution deal, a council leader has said.

Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said he would not want to go against the government and he believed his seven district councils, as well as City of York and “probably” East Yorkshire Council shared similar views.

All are Conservative apart from York which is a Conservative-Lib Dem coalition.

Ministers - including Communities Secretary Sajid Javid - had been “very clear” that Barnsley and Doncaster could not join a wider Yorkshire proposal.

And “government did not cave in often,” Mr Les added.

Barnsley and Doncaster backed out of a £900m deal with Sheffield City Region to be part of a 17-strong ‘Coalition of the Willing’ calling for a One Yorkshire arrangement.

Mr Les said added: “It doesn’t seem there’s any likelihood of a One Yorkshire deal any time soon.

“I believe government has a right to have an opinion in this. I think Sajid Javid has written a very clear letter and that view has been confirmed more than once.

“I have always argued for the largest possible geography, equally I don’t think we would want to go against our government. My experience of government is they don’t cave in often. But I think the ‘Rest of Yorkshire’ is do-able.”

Mr Les said the Sheffield City Region proposal appeared to be a good deal for the people in that area.

He added: “It’s up to the leaders of Barnsley and Doncaster to make up their minds whether to accept it.”

The case for a ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution deal will be made in the Commons this week in an attempt to convince government to open talks with council leaders.

Keighley’s Labour MP John Grogan has secured a debate to discuss Yorkshire devolution on Tuesday.

The Department for Communities and Local Government reiterated that ministers would not consider a deal for the whole of Yorkshire.