Next step taken in Park Hill journey as £20m plans go in

Developers hope to continue the creation of a new community at Park Hill with the second phase of the major regeneration project.

Urban Splash has submitted plans to refurbish the next block at the Sheffield landmark at a cost of £20 million.

The firm aims to refurbish another section of the derelict complex, adding 199 more homes to the 260 that have already been completed and occupied.

Managing director Simon Gawthorpe said: “This is an exciting planning application for the next phase of the Park Hill redevelopment including 200 more homes and 21,000 sq ft of commercial space on lower floors.

“It is the result of a detailed design process with intensive work from our architects and design teams.

“We know from the numbers who attended the public consultation how much interest there is and how much people care about Park Hill. It was invaluable to hear their comments and to receive such overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the next wave of regeneration.

Park Hill today.

“We are looking forward to starting on site in the coming months subject to planning approval.”

Park Hill, once a pioneering experiment in social housing, became an eyesore after years of neglect.

But the transformation is well under way, and residents are settled in the first of the new flats.

A community is once again being established and the Park Hill Residents’ Association is now giving tours of their building, both to show off their homes and to raise money towards a community garden.

Six hundred people now live in the redeveloped section.

The next tours will run tomorrow from midday and 1pm – tickets are available from the sales office.

Mr Gawthorpe added: “It is wonderful to see the current residents and businesses from the completed first phase firmly established.

“There is an active, mixed multi-generational community who are putting down roots at Park Hill.”

“We are working with residents and others to continue the transformation of the estate into a lively new quarter for the city of Sheffield where people want to live, work, play and visit – we are making great progress and this phase two planning application is the next step on the journey.”

Phase two.

The second phase will have a different look to the bright panels of phase one, with architects Mikhail Riches choosing to enhance the colours of the existing brickwork.

Director Annalie Riches said: “Our approach has been to retain and repair as many as possible of the parts of Park Hill that work.

“We found that by reconfiguring the flat layouts we can create fantastic modern flats while working with the very specific constraints of the existing building.”

The third phase will involve the creation of 330 student flats, with the S1 Artspace project and more housing to follow in phases four and five, to be complete by 2022.