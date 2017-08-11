New tenant for Sheffield office block shows 'revival of confidence' in city centre

One of Sheffield's most prominent city centre office buildings has secured another new tenant.

Architecture and design practice BDP has signed a 10-year deal to take the whole of the sixth floor of 3 St Paul's Place.

BDP is the latest firm to take space in the office block.

The firm is bringing its whole staff of 70 to the £130 million Heart of the City complex from 1 North Bank, where it has been for the past 10 years.

The speculative development was started with no tenants lined up. Sheffield Council agreed to underwrite the costs if no tenants could be found and has an agreement to purchase the building.

But the authority recently agreed to give developer CTP an extra few months - until March next year - to fill the offices. The hope is it can then be sold on the open market.

David Topham, from CTP, said: “BDP’s decision to relocate to 3 St Paul’s Place is a pleasing endorsement of our development.

"It is also extremely encouraging that a company with BDP’s reputation for quality, innovation and excellence has chosen our building as their base in Sheffield.

“They join global civil engineers Arup and leading Swedish bank Handelsbanken at 3 St Paul’s Place, two other companies with superb reputations. We are very proud of our occupiers.

“Our decision to develop a speculative Grade A office building in Sheffield in the midst of the recession has been vindicated and we are very proud of the quality of the office space we have created. There is now strong interest in the remainder of the building and we look forward to announcing new tenants shortly."

Mr Topham said it was an 'exciting' time for the St Paul's Place complex which marked the 'revival of confidence' in the city centre.

Head of BDP’s Sheffield studio Andrew Smith added: “It was an easy decision for us to make the move to 3 St Paul’s Place as it’s a great space with well proportioned, column-free floor plates providing very good daylight and views.

“It’s also in a brilliant location in the very heart of the city, benefitting from the full range of Sheffield’s amenities and the city council’s investment in high quality public realm, particularly the area around the Peace Gardens, as well as the important route from the train station via Howard Street.”

He added: “The new studio will incorporate onsite cycle storage and shower facilities to accommodate the high percentage of staff who cycle to work and exemplifying the practice’s commitment to sustainability.”

And the council's cabinet member for business and investment Mazher Iqbal said: “This is another important milestone for 3 St Paul’s Place which now has a number of fantastic international businesses operating in the heart of our city.

“This building and others close by are setting new standards for office accommodation which has appeal to inward investors and indigenous businesses alike.

“Sheffield is a place that is of huge appeal to the business community and we look forward to welcoming others to the city in the months ahead.”