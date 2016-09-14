New recruits to bank’s business development team welcomed

Niche property bank Cambridge and Counties has boosted its workforce with two new recruits appointed to its business development team in South Yorkshire.

Richard Renzi joins the Sheffield-based team as a business development manager alongside Mark Smedley, who comes in as a business development officer.

They will be working with director of Business Development Carl Ashley and business development manager Wendy Burton-Webster, who together opened the bank’s North office in Sheffield’s Quadrant Business Centre in 2014.

Richard, Sheffield born and bred, previously worked for Yorkshire Bank and most recently for National Australia Bank Commercial Real Estate, based in Leeds.

Richard said: “My aim is to help grow our presence and broker network with particular focus within the Yorkshire region which is my home turf.”

Mark worked for Yorkshire Bank for decades, joining its business banking operations in 2007. He was based in Doncaster, Sheffield and recently Leeds and said: “I’m keen to put my experience of property lending to good use for Cambridge & Counties’ customers and their brokers.”