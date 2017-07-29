New name for The Old House as Sheffield pub looks back in time

Have your say

The owners of a popular Sheffield pub are planning to rebrand in an attempt to better reflect the building’s heritage.

True North Brew Co has applied to refurbish The Old House in Devonshire Street.

The firm wants to redesign the front of the Grade II-listed building, changing the dark purple paint to a ‘heritage’ green and adding two retractable awnings.

The bar inside would be refurbished without chaning the ‘historic fabric’ of the property.

And the pub would be be renamed The Devonshire, after the building’s former name Devonshire House.

According to the planning application, the aim is to give the building ‘a more traditional feel and be more in keeping with its age and provenance’.

True North hopes by rebranding and altering the pub it will create an ‘addition to the current street scene’.