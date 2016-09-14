New Md’s big opportunity

Sheffield’s ITM Power (AIM:ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel company, has announced the appointment of a new managing director.

The company’s wholly-owned German subsidiary, ITM Power Gmbh, has appointed Calum McConnell to the new post.

Calum, who will take over in December, replaces Phil Doran who has achieved great early successes for ITM Power in the German market. He will be relocating to Scotland where he will continue to provide his services, working with ITM Power’s existing business development head, Dr Kris Hyde.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining ITM Power and taking over from Phil in Germany. I’m looking forward to supporting the existing projects.”