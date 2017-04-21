New homes to be built on former Sheffield factory site

Councillors have approved a developer’s plans to build 62 homes on the site of a former factory despite environmental campaigners’ concerns.

Avant Homes will now be able to turn the old Dyson Industries ceramics factory - known as Griff Works - in Stopes Road, Stannington, into a housing estate.

How the new homes could look.

Sheffield Council’s planning committee approved the proposal on Tuesday despite 16 objections from individuals and bodies including Bradfield Parish Council and the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Concerns were raised over the impact of the new homes on the neighbouring green belt and the amount of money the developer planned to put towards affordable housing - £840,000.

But councillors voted in favour of the developer.

A spokesman for Avant Homes said: “We have worked very hard with council planners over the last 15 months to ensure our proposals for this development meet the needs of the local community and deliver a collection of homes that blend the highest standards of both design and sustainability.

The site is on the edge of the green belt.

“Our plans have taken into consideration the history and semi-rural location of the site and a number of uniquely designed elevations and sustainable features will be incorporated to reflect such.

“We believe we have created a thoughtful development that will not only satisfy the housing needs of the area, but also remain sympathetic to the environment and remediate and regenerate this disused brownfield site.

“We are therefore very pleased to have had planning approval granted and look forward to works commencing in the coming weeks.”

Avant previously applied to build 88 homes on the site. The council approved the plan in January last year, despite more than 300 people signing a petition against it. There were about 70 individual objections.

Most said the housing estate was inappropriate given its location within the green belt - although the site itself is classed as brownfield due to its industrial past, and is therefore viewed as acceptable for redevelopment.

Avant then caused a further stir when it asked the council to remove a planning condition requiring it to pay £1.8m towards affordable housing in the area.

The firm then withdrew its request, saying it had misjudged’ the situation, before coming back with the plan for 62 homes.

Council officers said the new plans would not ‘compromise the purpose’ of the green belt and would not have a bigger impact on the rural setting than the factory buildings currently on site.

