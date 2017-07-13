New block ‘best in North’

Property tycoon Kevin McCabe opened a £20m office block in Sheffield and declared the city in “transformation mode.”

The Sheffield United owner launched Acero, on Sheaf Street, saying it was the “biggest and best in the city”, it “beats anything in the North of England and many in the South,” and it wouldn’t take long to find tenants.

It is understood three firms are already interested in taking space in the six-floor building. It stands between the bus station and the railway station and will be close to the HS2 stop if, as is expected, it comes into the city centre.

The launch was attended by former minister Richard Caborn council leader Julie Dore, chief executive John Mothersole, councillors, officers, investors and property professionals.

Mr McCabe said: “Sheffield has changed these last few years, it’s in transformation mode and that growth will continue.”

He also mentioned his ambition to build an upmarket shopping centre on the Pond Street bus station site. The plan is to ease the ascent between Sheaf Street with Arundel Gate with a series of terraced squares.

He added: “We want to create something really special that gets over the hills.”

His firm, Scarborough Group, now plans to build another office block adjacent, Vidrio.

It also wants to build on Sheaf Square outside the station, which has been earmarked for a headquarters for Channel 4. It is also involved in the Olympic Legacy Park.

Acero is a 50/50 joint venture between Scarborough International Properties and Metro Holdings of Singapore.

Council leader Julie Dore said that “speaks louder” than anything anyone at the launch could say.

She added: “The decision to build speculatively highlights the confidence that Scarborough and Metro have in the future of the city and the demand for the very best office space, which will be let to home-grown and international organisations. This building is fantastic.”