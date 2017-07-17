Network Rail depot could spark £8m Doncaster waterfront regeneration

Doncaster’s waterfront is set for an £8 million landmark development which it is hoped could help regenerate the area.

Network Rail is looking to develop a depot on Marshgate to create a major town centre base for its regional operations.

It would mean the firm’s current five sites – which are spread out at locations across the town – would be put together on a single site next to Friar’s Gate Bridge.

The bridge would be strengthened as part of a wider scheme.

The site, on the same island as Doncaster Prison, would be to the west of St George’s Bridge, opposite the Doncaster College hub building.

The firms says 592 employees would be based at the site, with the workforce made up of office-based staff and maintenance staff. Both will work on a shift arrangement.

Under the plans, the new building would have a sign saying ‘Welcome to Doncaster’ on the side facing the railway line, which would be visible from trains as they approach Doncaster station.

Scheme will help improve economic prosperity in Doncaster

A report outlining the scheme to Doncaster Council planning bosses states: “The proposals are a significant investment of £8 million by Network Rail into the upgrade of facilities in the Doncaster area.

“It will improve the economic prosperity of the area by ensuring the long term future of Network Rail in Doncaster whilst also improving the immediate environment of the area surrounding the site.”

It added: “The regeneration of this site will help regenerate the wider Doncaster town centre area, in turn helping to improve the economic performance of the town.

“This is an important strategic development with the key focus of supporting and enhancing the strategic rail network of the East Coast mainline and wider rail network, providing benefits to the whole of Doncaster and the sub-region.

“The development will create a positive impact on its location and provide a clear well designed gateway to Doncaster, especially when viewed from the railway.

“The regeneration of this site will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the Minster area of Doncaster.”

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “The proposals which we have submitted to Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council are incredibly exciting.

“If approved, they will enable us to build a new delivery unit for Network Rail workers in the Doncaster area.

“The proposals would see a new modern office building and a new storage building constructed.”