Nando's reveals plans for fifth Sheffield branch

Nando's is the latest big addition to The Moor in Sheffield.
The chicken specialist has revealed plans to open in The Light cinema complex.
A date has not been set, but a huge poster says it will be this summer.
Nando's, which already has branches in West Street, Ecclesall Road, Meadowhall and Valley Centretainment, will join Pizza Express, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen at the new multi-million pound development.
Three more food and drink units are still to be filled.
The cinema opened earlier this month.
