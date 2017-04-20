Search

Nando's reveals plans for fifth Sheffield branch

Nando's is opening on The Moor.

Nando's is opening on The Moor.

0
Have your say

Nando's is the latest big addition to The Moor in Sheffield.

The chicken specialist has revealed plans to open in The Light cinema complex.

The Light cinema.

The Light cinema.

A date has not been set, but a huge poster says it will be this summer.

Nando's, which already has branches in West Street, Ecclesall Road, Meadowhall and Valley Centretainment, will join Pizza Express, Zizzi and Gourmet Burger Kitchen at the new multi-million pound development.

Three more food and drink units are still to be filled.

The cinema opened earlier this month.

Pizza Express on The Moor.

Pizza Express on The Moor.

Today’s top stories:

Trains cancelled after emergency incident at Meadowhall station

Sheffield rapist struck two weeks after being released from prison

Sheffield Council blames Government cuts for decision to scrap free post-16 school transport

Keith Pullinger, CEO of The Light, and Ashley Inman, cinema business manager

Keith Pullinger, CEO of The Light, and Ashley Inman, cinema business manager

Jessica Ennis-Hill honoured at Buckingham Palace

Sheffield man attacked with a hammer as thugs steal electrical equipment from his van

Man who crashed stolen car into Sheffield house after booze and cocaine binge is spared jail

Sheffield burglar drove off on moped with loot in pillowcase

Sheffield United: ‘I won’t take our great club for a ride’ pledges proud boss Chris Wilder

Sheffield Wednesday: Focused Carlos Carvalhal is determined to achieve Owls targets

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Back to the top of the page