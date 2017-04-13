MP visits new production and distribution centre at Doncaster iPort

Caroline Flint joined staff at Fellowes UK to see their new production and distribution centre at the iPort.

Caroline had a tour and met some of the 135 staff based the Fellowes UK base.

Said Caroline: “Everything I saw today told me that this is a company with a great ethos that knows how it wants to plan and organise its business for the decades ahead. This Chicago family-owned company is over 100 years old, and has moved from its Armthorpe site to create a bespoke office, laid out by a group of employees.

“This facility exports almost a third of the goods produced here. It is a sign of excitement created by the iPort that major firms such as Fellowes and, more recently, Amazon are making major investments here in Doncaster.

“I am delighted that Fellowes has led the way by locating its UK base at the iPort.”

Ajun Budda, European HR Director at Fellowes said: “We were delighted to be the first company to commit to the new iPort site. We have signed an Agreement to be here for 10 years. The facility purpose built for our needs provides a modern, vibrant open plan workplace which promotes excellent teamwork for our employees and a solid commercial platform to sustain our business & meet the needs of our customers in a changing market place.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to show Caroline Flint our local MP around our building and for her to see the operation and to meet our people.”

The iPort is a 337 acre, six million square feet logistics development which will include a strategic rail freight terminal. This site, at Junction 3 of the M18 can connect to the East Coast mainline and rail network; is four miles from the Doncaster Sheffield Airport and 50 miles from the Humber Ports.