MP pushes for better coverage from mobile phone operators

Isle MP Andrew Percy has started his latest round of meetings this week with mobile phone networks as part of his long-running campaign to secure better mobile coverage for local people.

Andrew previously surveyed thousands of homes in the constituency on this issue to get a full picture of customer experience locally. Following this, all of the mobile networks have started a process of mast improvements locally, with many residents already seeing improvements. However, Andrew continues to believe coverage locally is not good enough and is continuing to push the operators.

Andrew said: “This week I met with both EE and O2 to again push the need for more improvements locally. EE have informed me that a number of masts in our area are going to be upgraded in the next few months which should improve indoor and outdoor 4G coverage across the area, especially in Broughton, Burton-Upon-Stather and Goole.

“Importantly, many of the upgrades are on the 800 spectrum frequency which means that the signal travels better through walls and other obstructions. However, only more modern smartphones can access this bandwidth so it is important that residents visit the EE website to check that their phone can do so. Basically, anything from an iPhone 6 onwards should be ok.

“For the meeting with O2, I was pleased that the leader of North Lincs Council, Rob Waltham, joined me to look at some of O2’s future upgrades. I was informed that O2 have scheduled a series of site upgrades across the constituency, including on the Isle, Broughton and the Wold villages. As always, I will continue to update my constituents with any new information that arises.

“I know as a local resident myself that coverage in our area is still not good enough and that is why I am continuing to push for faster improvements. My office are currently arranging more meetings with mobile phone networks in the near future, so I will continue to raise my constituent’s concerns with the networks directly.”