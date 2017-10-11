More images of £35m Sheffield retail park revealed as construction goes on

New images of a £35 million retail park have been released.

Work on the old Norton College site off Bochum Parkay is already well underway after planning permission was granted in August last year.

Aldi and M&S are among the confirmed retailers.

The development will be known as St James Retail Park, and will include national names such as M&S, Next and Aldi.

The park was designed by Whittam Cox architects, which this week revealed new images of how it should look once complete.

Director Andrew Dabbs said: “We are delighted to see the project progressing so well on site and look forward to the positive impact this much needed retail destination will have on the local area.

“The entire project team have maintained a focus on quality throughout all stages of the projects development which we believe will ultimately secure its success as an aesthetically pleasing sustainable development.”

