More homes coming to eco-development in Sheffield

Have your say

Two extra houses could be added to the Little Kelham development.

Citu has submitted plans for a pair of homes as part of the modern energy efficient scheme in Kelham Island.

The houses would fill a gap between the River Don and Green Lane, near the restored clock tower at Green Lane Works.

They will be built from Citu’s custom-made panels, similar to others on site, with features such as the bin store gate matching the timber garage doors on the existing buildings.

Each house will have four bedrooms and a roof terrace.