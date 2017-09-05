Meadowhall's £300m extension set for council approval

Meadowhall's £300 million extension is likely to win approval from councillors next week after planning officers gave it the thumbs up.

The new leisure hall will include new shops, restaurants and a cinema under a huge glass roof.

There were 48 objections to the plans, from both individuals and neighbouring shopping centres and councils, many of which argued the development would take shoppers and money from other areas.

But there were also 405 comments in support, including from business leaders in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham, and from existing Meadowhall shoppers.

One of the key issues is dealing with increased traffic. But council officers said improvements to the road network would actually make things better, even if there were more cars.

And Meadowhall's co-owner British Land has promised to spend £15 million upgrading two roundabouts at junction 34 of the M1 if it wins planning permission. Ikea has pledged to do the same.

Councillors will make their decision at a meeting next Tuesday.

Investment must benefit everyone

Should Meadowhall win planning permission for its £300 million extension next Tuesday, it will be the latest in a series of major investments in Sheffield that have been heralded as 'once in a generation' by council bosses.

The new leisure hall - which council officers have recommended for approval - should bring a dated Sheffield landmark into the modern age, with its glass lattice roof standing out from the M1 in a way Tinsley cooling towers once used to.

In that part of the city alone it has been a big year for investment. Ikea is due to open later this month, adding 480 new jobs to Meadowhall's 1,000-plus - most of which should go to city region workers.

Traffic on the M1 is a cause for concern.

Thousands more jobs could be created at the nearby Olympic Legacy Park, Advanced Manufacturing District and a proposed 48-acre logistics depot.

Sheffield has also attracted high-profile employers including McLaren and Boeing. And the first phase of the city centre retail quarter is finally on its way, with the steel frame of the six storey office block that will house HSBC now going up - although plans for the second phase have not yet been finalised.

The council also says there was record growth in the office sector in the second quarter of the year, With investment of £43.4 million representing an increase of 623 per cent on the same period a year ago.

Cabinet member for business and investment Mazher Iqbal said it was an 'exciting' time for Sheffield.

“With Meadowhall’s potential expansion, we’ve got an out of town shopping and leisure venue that could rival the best in the UK," he added.

"On top of that we’re seeing the long-awaited transformation in the city centre with the revamped Moor and construction of Sheffield retail quarter.

"We’ve got the talent. We’ve got grade A office space. We’ve got space to build.

"We’ve got an HS2 city centre station on the horizon and we’ve got plans in place to improve traffic in the Lower Don Valley.

"We’re the greenest city in the UK and on the edge of the incredible Peak District.

"The Chinese business community has recognised that Sheffield is a very attractive investment opportunity, and when you add it all together, you can see why.”

Even without Meadowhall's proposals, the council will be satisfied with a year of growth for Sheffield. But it is the investment in a shopping centre that was once seen as a jewel in the city's crown that is possibly most likely to stop people leaving the city to shop in Leeds or Manchester.

British Land, which co-owns Meadowhall with the Norwegian government's pension fund, has had to work hard to get its plans to a point where council officers are happy to give a positive recommendation.

One of the main issues is traffic. Eighty-one per cent of people travel to Meadowhall by car, and a number of objectors raised concerns about extra congestion on a road network that already grinds to a halt around junction 34 of the M1.

British Land admits the development would attract more cars. But the firm has agreed to spend a significant sum upgrading the roads around Meadowhall - including £15 million, to be matched by Ikea, on improvements to two motorway roundabouts.

Council officers say their computer models show this work will actually improve things at peak times, both for Meadowhall visitors and other drivers in the area. And although Highways England still has some concerns, it says it is happy for the council to make a decision.

The report to councillors adds: "The transport modelling shows that the highway works proposed more than mitigate the impact of the development traffic and will help to accommodate other development traffic on the network and traffic growth."

Tied in with traffic is air quality - and this is something council officers say will get worse with more traffic in the area. High pollution in Tinsley is already a health risk, and officers say the Meadowhall extension will add a year to the time it takes to meet air quality standards in the area.

This is a ‘significant concern’, according to the report. But officers say the impact will only be short lived - in part due to the national phasing out of high polluting vehicles - and the overall benefits of the proposal outweight the negatives.

The other major concern, particularly from rival shopping centres and neighbouring towns, is the economic impact of the leisure hall. Although it is likely to bring in extra money for Meadowhall and increased business rates for the council, the owners of places such as Crystal Peaks, The Moor and Fox Valley in Stockbridge say they will suffer as trade is dragged away.

The original plans have changed to reflect these concerns, dropping a proposed food store and reducing the size of the cinema. British Land also agreed to waive its right to change the use of food and drink units to retail, limiting the floor space devoted to shops.

Perhaps crucially, those on the council team leading the retail quarter project have not objected. Last month Meadowhall’s centre director Darren Pearce backed the retail quarter plans and ruled out trying to bring John Lewis to his shopping centre because of the negative impact it could have on the city centre.

Council officers said the extension would cause some harm to neighbouring centres, but said that harm was unlikely to be significant.

Councillors now have a week to consider the recommendation, plus any views expressed at next week’s meeting. Their decision will then be passed to the secretary of state for final approval.

The council’s chief executive John Mothersole is keen to maintain this year’s momentum. But he says investment in Sheffield has to benefit everyone.

“If Meadowhall is approved it is £300 million,” he said. “That is bigger than many city centre investments. It’s enormous from a blue chip company.

“But we also know that there are people in our economy who aren’t benefitting. If we want growth that includes people we need to work to do that.”

Increasing the number of jobs is important, but the quality of jobs is also a factor.

“We have got to pursue two things,” said Mr Mothersole.

“One is to drive job numbers, but we also need to increase the value of the economy.

“We are determined not to become a low-wage low-skill economy.

“That’s why McLaren is quite important, because they drive the economy upwards. But equally we are looking at companies that would have large recruitment numbers at entry level.

“Sheffield has never been a low-wage low-skill economy. And we are determined to stick with that.

“The best case is to have McLaren and Ikea. One is more entry level than the other but they are both really important.”

Sheffield’s recent search for investment has gone all the way to China. But one example this year, the bid for Channel 4 - even if it does not work out - shows the growing confidence in the city, according to the council chief.

“We probably would have gone for it two or three years ago. But this time no-one needed persuasion,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have seen us being as brave with what we said and the images we used.

“I’m really pleased it doesn’t look like it came from a council. It looks like it came from a city.”