Meadowhall launches free training scheme for young people

Sheffield’s biggest shopping centre is launching a free training programme for young people.

Meadowhall’s Bright Lights scheme will offer customer service training and work placements to 16 to 24-year-olds.

The programme begins this month and will combine classroom learning and experience at Meadowhall’s retailers and food and drink brands. The aim is to provide unemployed young people in Sheffield with valuable skills to start building a career in modern retail or hospitality.

The scheme end with a graduation celebration in October, when those who have completed the five-week course receive their formal qualifications.

Meadownhall centre manager Darren Pearce said: “This is a great opportunity for Meadowhall, together with our retailers and food and beverage outlets, to help the local young people of Sheffield to get a head start on the career ladder.

“As we approach the busy Christmas period, competition for retail and hospitality jobs can be fierce, but Bright Lights offers young people in Sheffield high quality training which will help them to stand out from the crowd and equip them with the skills they need to succeed.”

