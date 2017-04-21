Make a noise in Sheffield for Record Store Day

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of Record Store Day, which celebrates all that is great about independent music shops.

In Sheffield, five music stores have signed up to take part in what has become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Each store offers customers the chance to experience music in through vinyl records, including rare products.

Once thought to have had its day, vinyl has made a comeback.

Sales topped three million last year, the highest UK total in 25 years. More than 3.2 million records were sold in 2016, a rise of 53 per cent on the previous year.

Queues are expected as customers vie to secure copies of the usual limited edition releases, while many stores are planning special events to add to the atmosphere.

Record Junkee, which recently moved to Earl Street, is marking the day for the first time in its new location, opening at 8am.

There will be acoustic performances in the shop during the day and, after hours at 10pm, Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers is playing a DJ set.

Elsewhere in Sheffield, in Meersbrook, Spinning Discs on Chesterfield Road is teaming up with its neighbours, Mexican restaurant Wah Wah and The Tramshed bar for a day of music, food and drinks.

The shop will open at 9am, but there will be free tea and coffee served for the queue from 8.15am.

Anyone who spends £50 on records will be given a free tote bag to carry their musical masterpieces and those who buy more than £100 of records will receive a Pete McKee T-shirt. Wah Wah will host live music from midday to 7pm, with free admission.

Meanwhile, LP Record Store on Arundel Street also has a role in Saturday’s festivities. After opening, owner Mark Richardson will decamp to The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street for a night of live music from 8pm.

Bear Tree Records in Orchard Square, Tonearm Vinyl in Walkley and Record Collector in Broomhill – where hundreds of people have lined up outside in the early hours of the morning in previous years – are all getting involved too. Bear Tree is running a £15 ‘blind buy’ sale in aid of the Cathedral Archer Project.

Martin Leverton, Record Junkee owner, said: “For any music lover, getting involved in Record Store Day is a must. You will be supporting some of the independent businesses which make Sheffield great, and you also get a physical product you can enjoy for years to come. For me, the best part about vinyl is the art work. It shows the story of the music and it becomes a piece of the artists’ history.

