Made in Sheffield software firm helps the world find a job

One million people apply for a job with Tesco every year - and all their details are held by a Sheffield company.

They are among a staggering 35 million CVs stored by TribePad, which handles job applications for clients including Subway, Ford, KFC, Warner Brothers and even the Church of England.

The church, a very large new contract, has 17,000 parishes and organisations and the company handles every appointment, from verger to archbishop.

And it claims not one word - let alone valuable names, addresses or bank account numbers - has ever been hacked.

But plenty try, it is targeted “hourly”, according to commercial director Neil Armstrong.

He said: “We’ve never lost a single CV – all sorts of businesses like us are targeted on an hourly basis by bots and hackers.

Neil Armstrong plays table football at TribePad.

“We have in-house security experts and pay for third parties to test us too. It’s very common for new customers to put us to their own tests.”

But as well as security, the firm, based at the Innovation Centre on Portobello, is focused on keeping staff happy.

It offers unlimited holidays, working from home, no start and finish times, free food and drink as well as pool, table tennis and a games machine.

The aim, says Neil, is to create a culture where the employee - not the customer - comes first.

Vicky Wheatley takes a break at TribePad.

He added: “You can come in whenever you want, or work from home. We don’t monitor people.

“If you don’t look after your employees you won’t get happy customers. To get fantastic service you want staff who are motivated, happy and relaxed.

“Create the right environment and people will love their jobs.”

TribePad has won high profile clients by offering a brilliant product.

TribePad co-founders Dan Kirkland and Dean Sadler.

Its software - which has just been Made in Sheffield certified - makes it easy to apply for a job. In fact so easy, 70 per cent of people do it on a mobile phone.

But behind the simple interface is complicated software developed in the nine years since the company was set up in Dean Sadler’s kitchen.

Dean, who had been chief information officer at Plusnet, worked with co-founder Dan Kirkland in the early days.

Since then the firm has grown to 28 staff and is set to hit record turnover of £1.75million by May, an increase of 29 per cent on the previous year.

TECH FIRMS VALUE MADE IN SHEFFIELD MARK

TribePad joins a small but growing number of tech firms seeking Made in Sheffield approval.

TribePad co-founder Dan Kirkland.

Its work might be futuristic, but pride in the quality of its products would be familiar to manufacturers from any era.

Every line of code which powers its world-beating software was written in the city.

Commercial director Neil Armstrong said: “We are really proud to be Made in Sheffield. We think it is really important to show there’s so much more to it than precision manufacturing.

“We’re increasingly dealing with companies outside the UK and the brand is respected the world over.

“It shows our quality and heritage.”