Legal squatters check in at Sheffield's old Beauchief Hotel

A former hotel and restaurant in Sheffield is being lived in by 'legal squatters' ahead of the building's redevelopment.

The Beauchief closed at the end of 2015, and three months ago plans were approved to create 30 properties at the site on Abbeydale Road South.

Work on the scheme has yet to begin, but already the rooms have been occupied again by half a dozen property guardians - people who pay a cut-price rent to live in vacant buildings, keeping places safe by deterring thieves and warding off genuine, illegal squatters.

Rod Wadsworth, from Sheafbank Investments, the consortium of businessmen that owns the old hotel, said the guardians had been recruited 'for security as much as anything', adding: "They're doing us a job and we're giving them a home."

He explained: "Empty buildings in this day and age are disastrous. There are so many unpleasant people around that they are a target. It's not really precious metals people are after these days, as their value has collapsed. They're just looking to take anything to raise a bit of money."

Mr Wadsworth said property guardians were 'not an unusual thing' and that the hotel remained in an acceptable state for the temporary residents, despite requiring extensive repairs.

"It certainly needs major works, but it's habitable for the moment. It's not five-star luxury. They've got en-suite bathrooms and things like that."

The restaurant shut and the rooms closed to guests on New Year’s Eve 2015, when bosses Brewkitchen decided to cease trading. High repair costs on certain areas of the premises were given as the reason behind the move.

The redevelopment will involve creating six two-bedroom apartments in the old hotel, as well as putting up a new block of 12 two-bedroom flats and 12 detached homes.

Mr Wadsworth said the existing building - which dates back to 1900, when it was known as the Abbeydale Station Hotel - 'wants smartening up', and that work is expected to begin next year.

"Bearing in mind the city council took a year to determine the application, it's way behind where it should be. It will not be this year."

Property guardians are sometimes called 'legal squatters' because they lack the same rights of ownership as tenants. Those who sign up pay to take 'licence' of a room or space within a vacant building for less money than a private rental agreement.

Around the country they have been known to live in unusual locations including disused police stations, garages, office blocks and pubs. There are certain restrictions, however - chiefly that guardians must be ready to leave at short notice.