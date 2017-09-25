Leaders campaign for HS2 ‘parkway’ station in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Politicians are campaigning for a station on the HS2 line which will run through the Shimmer Estate in Doncaster.

Barnsley leader Sir Steve Houghton and Rotherham MP John Healey have said they want an out-of-town ‘parkway’ station on the mainline.

It will run through Doncaster and Rotherham on its way to Leeds.

HS2 Ltd has drawn up a list of eight locations for a stop – which must be close to transport links and have land for parking. They are: Wales, Bramley, Hooten Roberts, Conisbrough/Mexborough, Hickleton, Clayton – and Hemsworth and Crofton in West Yorkshire.

The high speed rail route was changed after a campaign to switch the station from Meadowhall to Sheffield city centre.

It will be served by a loop off the mainline, which was moved east.

An HS2 spokeswoman said it was for the city region to decide on the best parkway location.

She added: “In response to calls from local leaders, HS2 has been commissioned to identify options for a parkway station in the region, in order to spread the benefits that HS2 brings.

“Any proposal would be subject to public consultation.”

Leader of Barnsley Council, Coun Sir Steve Houghton, said in his response to the Secretary of State for Transport: “The Leeds to Sheffield section of this route is critical to us, bringing connectivity and business benefits to Barnsley. A parkway station on the main HS2 line is essential.”

In Rotherham, Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey, said: “I – alongside other local MPs – will continue to press the case for this.”

HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds is set to open in 2033.