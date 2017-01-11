Law firm’s UK award

Lupton Fawcett, which has an office in Sheffield, has been singled out as the best regional law firm in the country for its employment and human resource work.

The Legal 500, the leading guide to law firms in the UK, handed down the honour for the range and quality of its work, and its ability to draw on resources across Yorkshire’s major business centres.

The firm has offices in Sheffield, Leeds and York.

The work falls under the remit of a 12-strong employment team.

Andy Gilchrist, director and team head, said: “We are all extremely proud to have been recognised by one of the key legal publications as the best regional employment team in the UK.

“Both our lawyers and support staff across all sites have contributed to the award. The Team has had an exceptional 12 months, and it is great that this has been recognised.”