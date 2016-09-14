Latest Access recruit’s aims

Looking to offer greater value to clients, Dominic Parker is the latest recruit of Sheffield-based IT recruiting company Access Consulting Access Consulting plc.

Dominic becomes a contract salesman for the company.

He joins after five-and-a-half years with a rival firm, and is looking to develop his success and consultative approach.

He said: “I’m delighted to be joining former colleagues and friends at Access Computer Consulting.

“I believe that I can help to take the business even further forward as we look to build one of the strongest recruitment brands.”