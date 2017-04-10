Julia Gash sells her bag company

Sheffield businesswoman Julia Gash has sold her manufacturing company Bag It Don’t Bin It to her management team.

New owners, Daya Ram Singh and Marc Hoj Larsen, have been running the cotton bag firm day to day after Julia moved her focus to spin off company ‘Made by Talented’. She set up BIDBI in 2007 to provide an alternative to plastic bags.

She said: “Having started BIDBI from scratch, I have certainly found it hard to let go, but the heartache has been made easier by passing on the company to such capable hands. BIDBI will also be the printer for Talented’s bags and textiles so we look forward to working together in the future.”

Daya, who has worked at BIDBI for four years, joined as an International Operations Manager and progressed to General Manager Designate.

“I never thought that in joining BIDBI I would end up owning it after four years! I love the cut and thrust of operational management and working within an ethical business is important for me. BIDBI is thriving due to the continued demand for sustainable solutions and quality craftsmanship. I am aware that it’s a huge responsibility but it is also a massive opportunity.”

Marc is from Denmark, and joined BIDBI in early 2016 as finance manager, having worked for blue-chip companies in the region.

“BIDBI is at a very interesting part within its development and I am very happy to be steering the growth forward,” he said.