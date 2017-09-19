Join The Star for sneak peak tour of new Sheffield Ikea

The opening of Ikea's Sheffield shop next week is one of the most anticipated in recent memory.

The furniture giant will welcome its first customers from 10am on Thursday, September 28.

But for those who can't quite wait until then to get a look round the 35,000 sq m store - the third biggest in the UK - we have a special treat for you.

The Star has been invited for a sneak peak around Sheffield's new Ikea this morning, and thanks to the magic of Facebook live video, we'll be able to take readers with us.

We'll broadcast live from our Facebook page later this morning, speaking to store manager Garry Deakin and some of the 480 staff who are preparing for opening day.

In the meantime, here's some background reading.

