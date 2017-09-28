Join Sheffield developer for night of 'gaming and drinking'

Sheffield studio Sumo Digital has invited players, developers and publishers to the pub for a night of gaming.

The firm, which published its first original title Snake Pass earlier this year, will be at Bungalows and Bears in Division Street from 7pm this evening for the first 'Riverside Games Night'.

Members of the Sumo team will be there to meet and play games with anyone who wants to attend.

Other developers will also be there to show off their games and ideas.

Sumo marketing manager Rebecca Sweetmore said: "Riverside Games night is a celebration of games, their creators and the local community. We wanted to bring together developers, publishers, game lovers and students for a very informal evening of chat, games and drinks.

"We have a host of local developers who are bringing their own games to talk to people about, as well as bringing a couple of Sumo Digital’s game jam games too. We wanted to set it up in a way where there is no pressure to formally present what you’re working on – just a very relaxed meetup.

Seb Liese works on Snake Pass.

"It’s about gathering people who share the same passion and making new connections."

Find out more on the Facebook event page.