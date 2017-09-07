Jobs and new homes on agenda in plan to transform Doncaster by 2012

Doncaster could see 12,000 jobs created and 4,000 new homes built in the next few years, in plans revealed this week.

The figures were outlined as a four-year strategy showing how the borough will change by 2021 was backed by Doncaster Council’s cabinet.

It also reveals millions of pounds may be saved through a re-organisation of care services to stop ‘doubling-up’ by different agencies.

The Doncaster Growing Together plan, backed by mayor Ros Jones, states: “The next few years present a massive opportunity and challenge for Doncaster, its people, families and businesses.

“A growing economy, with exciting new developments and over 12,000 more new jobs on the way, alongside improving public services, have delivered stability and confidence.

“We must maintain momentum with even less public service resources and in an uncertain economic environment. ”

It splits the plans into four sections – learning, working, living and caring.

For learning, it proposes more partnerships with employers to close the gap between education and the real world.

It also proposes building on teaching hospital status at Doncaster’s hospitals trust, the university centre at Doncaster College, and the new National College for High Speed Rail to help the borough get a university presence.

The council will invest £12.6million in school places and £6m to improve social mobility and aim to attract the best teachers to schools.

For working, it plans to support local businesses and target inward investment and help people take up the jobs created, with plans including advice on transport to work. It also pledges to work towards a link between the East Coast Mainline rail route and Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

For living, the council says there will be 4,000 new homes built, with 400 of those ‘affordable’ social housing, and says a new town centre team will work to improve the appearance, support vulnerable people, and organise ‘exciting’ events.

It will also spend £1.4m on the town’s leisure centres over the next two years, and £16.5 million on affordable housing.

For caring, the council’s social care services will work with NHS health partners to run services at reduced cost by ending duplication. It also pledges to work to allow people needing care to live in their own homes rather than care homes.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Our central aim to grow the local economy and Doncaster as a place, and to develop the area for all residents’ benefit.”