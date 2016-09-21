Inspiring business world leaders at entrepreneur festival in Sheffield

Anyone wanting to launch their own business but didn’t know where to start – MADE – The Entrepreneur Festival, could be right up their street.

Now in its sixth year, the event is switching locations from Sheffield City Hall to the Crucible Theatre.

There will be a full week of fringe events starting on Monday, November 7, and a main conference at the Crucible on Tuesday, November 8.

Ian Livingstone, one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry who launched brands such as Dungeons and Dragons, is one of the speakers. Jimmy Cregan, owner of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee (a successful start-up which now sells coffee in more than 3000 stores across the UK including Tesco, Waitrose and BP) will also speak.

Ian Livingstone is one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry who launched some of the most iconic worldwide brands such as Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider? You can do just that in one of the world’s leading entrepreneurial events hosted in the city of Sheffield.

Ian will be speaking on subjects such as finance, technology, creative thinking, leadership and market development.

With top entrepreneurs from different sectors of business speaking at the main conference, you will learn all about their experience of selling internationally, how they challenged the most dominant players in the market and the various funding options available to small businesses. Speakers will also include Emma Jones, founder of Entreprise Nation and one of the co-founders of StartUp Britain and James Akrigg, head of Technology for Partners Microsoft.

Other speakers at the conference range from Penny Mallory, the first woman in the world to compete in a World Car Rally, Steve Bartlett CEO of Social Chain (a social media start-up turned multi-million pound business) and Stuart Miller cofounder and CEO of Bybox (a Silicon Valley start-up which now turns over of $120 million).

Whether you are an early stage entrepreneur or an established business owner MADE 2016 is a fantastic opportunity to get inspiration and advice on various subjects. For more visit the www.madefestival.com website.