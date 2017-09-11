‘Industrial tech’ event in Sheffield

Have your say

A London-based finance firm staged a seminar in Sheffield due to its booming reputation for ‘industrial tech.’

Hampleton Partners teamed up with Sheffield law firm Freeths for the event at the Curzon Cinema in the city centre.

It featured talks by Rab Scott of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Marian Jones of Sheffield University’s Business School and mergers and acquisitions specialists.

Sheffield and Rotherham have attracted hi-tech manufacturing companies including Rolls-Royce, Boeing and McLaren.

Adrian Hackett, of Freeths, said: “Industry is increasingly digitised and Sheffield has a lead. Hampleton came to Sheffield because it is the most important of the northern cities for industrial tech.”

The events are set to be staged quarterly.