Image of Sheffield city centre flats released after shop owners make scaffold complaints

New plans show what a flats development on one of Sheffield's main shopping streets could look like.

Fargate Evolve Developments is converting the upper floors office block above Paperchase in Fargate into residential space.

The building is currently covered in scaffolding.

Scaffolding has gone up around the building over the past week - something which nearby business owners have said will affect trade over the busy Christmas period.

The firm won planning approval for the scheme in May. But this week it submitted new plans that show how the building will look once work is complete.

An artist's impression shows new cladding facing Fargate and Chapel Walk, which according to the application would be made of zinc.

The Star has tried to contact Fargate Evolve Developments, but with no success so far.

Business owners say the scaffold will hit trade.

A heritage statement included with the plans, written by Mark Dauncey of Pegasus Group, says the 1960s building currently has 'limited architectural interest'.

"The five-storey element of the building consists of Portland stone cladding that bookends bands of glazing with dark grey panels and protruding floor plates," he adds.

"The three-storey extension continues the glazing and panel finish at first and second floor level, but lacks the Portland stone cladding found on the Fargate frontage. The third floor of the extension is set back, and barely visible from the public realm."

Mr Dauncey says some of the Portland stone would be 'retained and made good'.

WH Smith is also covered in scaffolding.

He adds: "It is considered that these alterations will provide contemporary enhancements that respect the horizontal emphasis of the building, which is a feature of the wider Fargate streetscene."

Last week business owners criticised Sheffield Council for not doing enough to promote Chapel Walk. They said the scaffold - which is reportedly due to stay in place for 18 months - would only add to existing problems.

But the council said it was working with landlords to try to bring in new retailers and keep the precinct 'thriving'.

The developer has promised to put up a sign saying Chapel Walk businesses are open as usual, although that has yet to appear.