Ikea to hold job fair for new £60m Sheffield shop

Sheffield people can find out about the 350 roles on offer at the city's new £60 million Ikea next month.

The Swedish furniture giant will hold a job fair at the Town Hall on October 21.

People will be able to find out more about the positions on offer at the 37,000 sq ft store, which is due to open near the Meadowhall Retail Park in summer next year.

An company spokesman said: "We are excited to be coming to Sheffield and committed to developing a local workforce. The new store will create around 350 jobs in areas as diverse as sales, customer service, interior design, hospitality and logistics.

"At Ikea we have a vision to create a better everyday life for the many people, and to having a positive impact on the local communities in which we operate.

"When it comes to our co-workers, we have a unique view of talent: all co-workers are regarded as talents and everyone’s contribution is important.

"All vacancies will be advertised on our website, and we encourage applications from anyone with an enthusiastic attitude and a passion for home furnishings.”

The job fair will run from 10am to 6pm. People will not be able to apply at the event, but vacancies will open in the winter.

Sheffield Council's deputy leader Leigh Bramall said: "Sheffield has the infrastructure and ambition to successfully attract companies such as Ikea to the city and this will in turn create hundreds of jobs for the local economy.

"We look forward to working with Ikea as they develop their new store and workforce.”

