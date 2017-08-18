Huge student development up for approval at Sheffield Council

A huge student complex on a former car showroom site could be granted planning permission next week.

Developer Nikal wants to knock down the old Peugeot garage in Ecclesall Road, close to Waitrose, and build a 13-storey block with apartments for 526 students along with seven ground floor shops.

The original scheme to redevelop the showroom has been superseded by a proposal to knock it down.

The £20 million scheme is known as Ecclesall Junction.

A previous proposal to build the apartments but convert the showroom rather than knocking it down was approved in June last year.

Planning officers praised the ‘elegant’ and ‘well-detailed’ building in their report to councillors, who will make a decision on Tuesday.

The report adds: “The site is within a very sustainable location and would provide a mixture of housing tenures that will provide good standards of living for future occupants, without compromising the living conditions of existing surrounding residents.”

Nine people objected to the scheme, raising concerns about traffic, pollution, noise and fly-tipping.

There were also comments on the design and height of the building, the effect on the community living in the area and a preference for the previously-approved plans.