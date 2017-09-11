HSBC sells Sheffield offices to developer

Have your say

HSBC says it has sold its former Hoyle Street offices to a developer who is set to make an announcement “within weeks.”

The banking giant shut the block at the bottom of Netherthorpe Road last year ahead of its planned move to Sheffield Retail Quarter.

The large building is very close to Kelham Island, a development hot spot.

An HSBC spokesperson said: “Hoyle St has been sold to a private developer in line with the bank’s strategy.”

A second empty former HSBC office block, Deacon House on Eyre Street, is owned by the city council. ‘British Bank Services and WGCT Group’ signed a 150-year lease in 1996.