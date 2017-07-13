HS2 route confirmation expected on Monday

After years of campaigning and protesting, final confirmation of the HS2 route through South Yorkshire is set to be announced on Monday.

Sheffield City Council leader Julie Dore said she would be “devastated” if it did not include a stop in Sheffield city centre.

The authority, Sheffield Chamber and The Star mounted a campaign that saw the preferred station switched from Meadowhall.

A plot outside Midland Station has been earmarked for Channel 4 headquarters and high speed services to London are a major selling point.

Coun Dore said: “It has to stop in Sheffield. We are expecting an announcement on Monday. I will be devastated and surprisingly shocked if it doesn’t include HS2 into Sheffield on a loop to Leeds.”