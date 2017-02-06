Housing plan for old Wincobank Washhouse site

Six houses could be built on the site of a former community hub.

John Paul Kawalek, of CrowditBuildit Ltd, wants to put up the semi-detached homes in Merton Lane, on land formerly occupied by Wincobank Washhouse.

According to the planning application, the timber-built homes will have red brick slip cladding to the front and a white rendered finish to the side and back, which along with artificial slate roofing will ‘ reflect the traditional Victorian style of the neighbourhood’.

The application adds: “The land, which is currently owned by the city council, has fallen into disuse following the closure and clearance of the community centre and although protected by security fencing, remains an eyesore and potential unwanted expense to avoid further deterioration.”

