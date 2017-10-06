Hotel workers celebrated at 2017 Hospitality Sheffield Awards

Hotel workers, including many who work behind the scenes, have been honoured at the 2017 Hospitality Sheffield Awards.

Copthorne Hotel celebrated two honours – with Mentor of the Year going to worker Buba Dampha and Innovator of the Year to Paul Thackery.

The Exceptional Customer Service award went to Ben Merrick, of Jurys Inn, Shooting Star was Tomas Reeves, of Hilton Sheffield, while Unsung Hero was Diane Jubb, of Wortley Hall.

This Sheffield Smile award was won by Lydia Graham, of Holiday Inn Royal Victoria, and Team of the Year was the Sales Team at Kenwood Hall.

BBC Look North’s Tom Ingall hosted the ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park and more than £800 was raised on the night for industry charity Hospitality Action.

Steve Whittaker, Chairman of Hospitality Sheffield, said: “It is great to acknowledge and celebrate the wonderfully talented people within our industry.

"Many of the winners at this year’s awards work behind the scenes or in roles that may often go unnoticed by the customer but are critically important as we strive to deliver the best customer experience.

“It was a fantastic evening. The team at the DoubleTree put in an exceptional amount of work to welcome their colleagues from around the city."