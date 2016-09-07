hlw Keeble Hawson’s developments

A series of formative developments in recent months for hlw Keeble Hawson includes further strengthening its Corporate and Commercial team.

Chloe Horrocks, a specialist commercial contracts, intellectual property (IP) and IT solicitor, has amassed a wealth of commercial experience working for FTSE 100 companies on wide-ranging agreements as an outsourced extension of their in-house legal teams.

A special interest is the complex, fast-changing world of IT law, where she guides clients on, and assists with, the drafting and ne gotiation of software and maintenance agreements, website terms of use and cloud services contracts.

Heading up the Commercial, IP and IT team, Ms Horrocks’ expertise is reinforcing the firm’s reputation as one of the region’s key providers of advice to predominantly private companies on a variety of commercial contracts, IT contracts, and intellectual property issues spanning copyright, trade mark registrations, oppositions and design rights.

Partner and head of the corporate and business team Roger Dyson said: “Chloe is already leading significant projects, which include negotiating a framework agreement on behalf of a client for a major software breakthrough and supporting a £5m deal.”

Ms Horrocks is also compiling a series of articles on intellectual property and presenting to law students at Sheffield Hallam University.

Chloe said: “A strong commercial, IP and IT team is a vital part of the mix for any leading law firm.

“In particular, following the Brexit vote, it will be even more important for goods and service providers to be equipped with a reliable guide to the IP landscape.

“We are already helping companies plan by outlining possible outcomes during the immediate period of uncertainty – and will navigate any changes that occur following negotiations for them.

“In addition, until the UK leaves the EU, and possibly for a period of time after that, EU legislation still applies to UK businesses and we will continue to advise on developments in EU legislation and how it affects UK businesses.”

Meanwhile, the deals momentum continues in the firm’s corporate department, which has recently completed a raft of high-profile deals, including representing Derbyshire care business Hill Care Group in a £26m refinance to further boost growth.

For information on commercial contracts, intellectual property or IT law, contact Chloe Horrocks on 0114 252 1429, email chloehorrocks@hlwkeeblehawson.co.uk or visit www.hlwkeeblehawson.co.uk For queries on services for businesses or individuals call 0114 2765555.