Hitachi on track to hire 250 staff in Yorkshire

HUNDREDS of workers are being hired in Yorkshire to maintain a new generation of inter-city trains.

Hitachi Rail Europe is on schedule to employ 250 people at its newly built Doncaster depot.

The depot is hiring a team to maintain new fleets of intercity trains, which are inspired by Japanese bullet trains, The trains are due to start running next year, connecting northern cities to London and Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Hitachi has invested £80m in the Doncaster site to create a facility that is clean, light and packed with the most advanced industry technology.

“The firm has breathed new life into the region’s rail sector, building upon its illustrious past which saw steam trains housed on the site as early as 1878.”

The Doncaster depot is hiring staff who can do everything from maintaining the engines to keeping the trains clean.

So far 60 people have joined the new depot team, with the next wave of recruitment underway. It is focusing on hiring local engineers with experience in mechanical and electrical work.

The depot is also looking to attract new train maintenance apprentices to start in September 2017.

Geoff Elliott, the general manager for East Coast maintenance said: “We are proud to carry on Doncaster’s rich rail history by building a modern depot which will soon service new trains carrying millions of passengers.

“Our newly built depot is a clean and modern environment which will break all stereotypes. We are offering people the opportunity to work on 21st century trains using industry leading technology and tailored training. Doncaster is the perfect location for bringing new talent and skills into the rail industry.”