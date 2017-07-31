Gridlocked motorists missing out on ‘secret’ road in Sheffield

Gridlocked motorists are missing out on a ‘secret’ new road between Sheffield and Rotherham that avoids congestion hotspots crossing the M1.

Blackburn Meadows Way links the two towns without using Junction 34 and 33, where long queues build up at rush hour.

The half-mile route - nicknamed Tinsley Link Road - opened in September last year but is frequently deserted even today.

It connects the ring road around Meadowhall with Sheffield Road in Templeborough, travelling under Tinsley Viaduct via two new bridges over the River Don.

Transport campaigner Stuart Green said: “Nobody knows it is there. You can have gridlock on Meadowhall Way but people will sit in their cars and not use it because they won’t see the signs. From there they could easily get to Junction 33 via Canklow.

“I think they built it manly for the buses, which I don’t think is cost effective.”

The road is part of a £29.8m upgrade to bus services along an eight-mile route between the centres of Rotherham and Sheffield called Bus Rapid Transit North.

It was launched to provide ‘essential congestion relief for local traffic at Junction 34 south of the M1’.

Peter Elliott, of South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, said more than 1.15m people had used the ‘Steel Link’ bus service which uses it.

He added: “The Blackburn Meadows Way link road element of the BRT North scheme has allowed important improvements to bus connections between Sheffield and Rotherham that would not otherwise be possible - speeding up journey times and improving the reliability of services, to support the region’s air quality and growth objectives.

BRT North received £15.8 million from the Department for Transport and £8.1 million from the European Union’s Regional Development Fund.

Sheffield City Council has hired consultants WSP to look at ways to ease congestion in the area, which is critical to the region’s prosperity.

They say tunnels could be dug between Sheffield and Rotherham to allow local traffic to avoid Junctions 33 and 34 where up to a third of traffic is crossing between the two towns.

WSP will also consider whether a £200m new motorway junction is needed and widening the Parkway to three lanes, for £42m.

Plans for a £300m extension at Meadowhall have been blocked three times by Highways England due to traffic concerns. IKEA paid for improvements on the motorway roundabouts at Junction 34.