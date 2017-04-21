Green light for £50m McLaren factory on Sheffield outskirts

Councillors have approved plans to build a £50 million factory for supercar firm McLaren on the edge of Sheffield.

Members of Rotherham Council's planning board this week granted Harworth Group PLC permission to put up the 75,000 sq ft building at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Waverley.

McLaren will build its carbon-fibre chassis at the 50 million factory.

The landowner will let the factory to McLaren, allowing the company to bring production of its carbon-fibre chassis to South Yorkshire in a deal that will create 200 jobs.

Iain Thomson, associate director, partnerships and communications at Harworth, said: "We're naturally delighted that we've received planning consent for this unit, marking the next exciting phase of development at the AMP."

Construction is due to start this year. The University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre nearby will build prototypes ready to be delivered in the second half of the year.

Full production is expected to begin at the new factory by 2020.

Sheffield City Region has agreed to pay £12 million towards the project from its business investment fund.

The site is an Enterprise Zone benefiting from fast-track planning and tax breaks.

Aerospace giant Boeing plans to build its first factory in Europe in the area. Boeing Sheffield will make hi-tech components called actuators for aircraft in a plant set to stand on the Sheffield side of the Parkway.

