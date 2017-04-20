Google to launch 'Digital Garage' training scheme in Sheffield

Sheffield people will be able to learn digital skills for free thanks to a new Google training scheme.
The global tech giant is launching a 'Digital Garage' in the city on April 28.
The multi-million pound initiative aims to help thousands of people in and around Sheffield learn skills for the digital age. Google will offer training workshops and one-to-one mentoring sessions to small businesses, charities, organisations and individuals.
A launch event will be hosted in Barker's Pool from 10am on April 28, hosted by Sheffield Council leader Julie Dore, Sheffield Heeley MP and shadow digital minister Louise Haigh, and vice president of marketing for Google UK Torsten Schuppe.
People will be able to learn more about the Digital Garage, meet the trainers and hear from people who have already used their new skills to develop their online presence.
To find out more and sign up, visit g.co/SheffieldGarage or e-mail theopenroaduk@gmail.com.
