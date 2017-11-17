Google confirms it will extend ‘digital bus tour’ in Yorkshire

Search engine giant Google is extending its Digital Garage ‘bus tour’ in Yorkshire to offer people of all ages digital training and advice through free workshops and face-to-face coaching.

The firm will be making 15 more stops across South Yorkshire in the weeks until Christmas. .

Delivered in partnership with Sheffield City Council, the double decker bus, which has been transformed into a digital training hub, kicked off its tour at the beginning of August in Ashbourne and has already visited over 30 locations in the region.

The free training on offer covers topics including ‘Taking your first steps online’, ‘How to build your CV and personal brand online’, ‘Online safety and security’ and ‘Social media strategy’, and ranges from beginner to intermediate levels - so anyone can take part. Visitors can book in advance or simply drop by for on-the-spot help.

The extension comes after overwhelmingly positive feedback from locals who have taken advantage of the free digital training in towns the bus has visited.

It follows the recent announcement that Google’s Digital Garage on the high street, situated in the centre of Sheffield, is to stay open for an extra six months to April 2018.

Olivia Blake, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council said, “We’re very pleased to hear the bus tour is going to be extended and how positively it’s been received by residents across the region. The bus tour has opened up digital skills training to many more local people in South Yorkshire, and we urge everyone to make the most of it over the next two months.”

An evaluation has found 88 per cent of attendees of Google Digital Garages have changed the way they run or promote their business online, with 68 per cent saying they had seen increased sales, bookings, web traffic or social media.

Anyone interested in the free coaching can see the full bus tour itinerary at g.co/DigitalGaragebus.