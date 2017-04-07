Get glamorous at Sheffield’s first make-up bar

A young Sheffield mum is proving you can have beauty and brains by running her own successful make-up bar - the first of its kind in the city.

Maria Sheeran, aged 25, opened The Dolls House less than a month ago after she finished a law degree but deciding she wanted a career using lip gloss rather than law books so she could spend more time with her children, four-year-old son Joby-George Eyre and daughter Frankie Eyre, aged three.

She said: “My husband-to-be Cory Eyre, aged 28, had been looking for property to buy so he could rent it out and I decided I want my own business.

“I choose a make-up bar as I recognised there was such a demand for it as everyone I know has their make-up done for occasions and going out, but you have to travel to Meadowhall or in to the city centre, there is nothing like that this side of Sheffield.

“I then decided as I’ve always loved make-up so I completed my level two and thee qualification in media makeup, and I am now fully qualified building my very own clientele up.

“I choose The Dolls House as a name because as a little girl I used to use my mums makeup up to make-up all my dolls faces.”

Stepping in to Maria’s make-up bar is indeed like stepping in to your childhood dream.

Make-up from every major brand is lined up on the counters, ready for Maria and her team to use; Armani, NARS,Mac, Urban Decay, Illamasqua, Dior, YSL and NYX to name justa few.

Ladies are booked in for one hour appointments - and in that time they are given a glamorous make-over. Walk-in appointments are also accommodated if possible.

Maria said: “Some clients come in with photos of what they would like for us to recreate, but some come in with no idea how they want their make-up so we ask what they are wearing and then use products and colours which we believe will suit.”

It’s not just all about the make-up either. Maria and her team of three make-up artists, one hair stylist and one spray tanner can also give client’s big bouncy blow drys, golden spray tans, perfectly curled fake eyelashes and sleek manicured nails too.

Despite only being weeks in to her new business venture, Maria already has big plans for the future, and is hoping to take her doll’s house to other cities.

She said: “I plan on branching out buying another salon in Sheffield, I have already been looking for premises.

“Then, I will hopefully be branching out into other cities; Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Essex - that would be the dream.”