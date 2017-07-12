FULL LIST OF NAMES: 107 business people and four Chambers say: ‘We want devolution in Sheffield City Region’

More than 100 business people and four Chambers of Commerce have urged council leaders to sign up to Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution deal ahead of a crunch meeting on Monday.

Bosses - including the Master Cutler Richard Edwards and Doncaster Airport boss Steve Gill - have signed a petition calling for an elected ‘metro mayor’ in return for powers and funding.

All four Sheffield City Region Chambers - representing thousands of firms - have urged South Yorkshire council leaders to quickly agree a timetable ahead of elections in May.

The ‘Combined Authority,’ representing the nine councils in the region, meets on Monday to decide the next steps after Chesterfield and Bassetlaw pulled out of full membership.

Paul Jagger, of Sheffield City Region Chambers said: “There are opportunities available to us that can only be realised if devolution happens.

“The Chambers remain committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of South Yorkshire and this is an opportunity to do just that. In fact the minister has made it clear this is the only game in town.”

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: “I know some people have asked whether the Government is committed to the Northern Powerhouse. The answer is an emphatic yes.”

He added: “I want to be very clear about one thing. There will not be a ‘full Yorkshire’ devolution deal. Yorkshire is a fantastic brand. But devolution is about giving control to cities.

“Sheffield goes first. Next May people in the Sheffield region will elect a mayor and I share the strong view of local business leaders that the deal we signed in October 2015 remains the right deal for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

“Indeed, it’s the only deal that’s there for those areas.”

Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said politicians needed to “get their act together.”

He said: “Local politicians need to get their act together and do what is in the best interest of the region and offer a directly elected mayor who is accountable to the people.”

More than 100 people signed a petition on Business Editor David Walsh’s LinkedIn page.

It said: ‘Please ‘like’ this message if you support full, mayoral devolution in Sheffield City Region.

It is time for the business community to show its support for this vitally important project.

Our deal has taken a battering recently, following the withdrawal of Chesterfield and Bassetlaw.

But it can survive and progress as planned with mayoral elections in May 2018 - if the four South Yorkshire council leaders commit to it.

But decisions will need to be made long before then. The Combined Authority meets on July 17 - lets show them we care.’

The full list of 107 signatures includes Doncaster Airport boss Steve Gill, Master Cutler Richard Edwards, developers, chief executives, managing directors and senior staff in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster:

Stephen Gill

CEO: Peel Airports Management, Robin Hood Airport Doncaster Sheffield & Durham Tees Valley Airport

Owen Gleadall (Barnsley)

Supplying Award Winning, Market Leading Admission and Ticketing Solutions for Visitor Attractions and Events

Richard Edwards

Master Cutler at the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire

Jerry Cheung

Chairman at House Sunny Limited (New Era development Sheffield)

Ranald Phillips

Proprietor at ASHCLARE LAND

Stuart Green

CEO at ZOO Digital Group plc

Paul Houghton

Leading Grant Thornton in the Sheffield City Region,

Tom Rumboll

Commercial Director at Company Shop Ltd (Barnsley)

Graham Royle

Chairman & CEO at GRI Group Limited

Steve Roberts

Owner - Fripp Design and Research

Keith Jackson CDir CEng

IoD UK Director of the Year. Experienced CEO, Non-Executive Director and Visiting Professor

Neil MacDonald

Non Executive Director and Trustee

Bridie Warner-Adsetts

Managing Consultant at Adsetts Consultancy / COO at Naylor Industries plc (Barnsley)

Giles Searby

Commercial Litigation Partner at hlw Keeble Hawson LLP Jillian S Thomas DipPFS

Non Executive Director at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

Jonathan Palmer

Rec2Rec | Specialist Recruiter | Careers in Recruitment | Executive Search

Ben Atha

Director Milk Lab Media Ltd

Louisa Harrison-Walker

Director, Benchmark - Award Winning Multi Discipline Recruiters | Yorkshire | Lancashire | Midlands | Chair SCCI Council

Harry Price

Proposals Specialist - Director at Cutting Edge Bid Management Ltd.

Peter Osborne

Senior Technology Officer at Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing

Sam OWEN

CEO | Global Board Recruiter | Talent Agent | Logistics | Maritime | Technology | Retail | Sport

Conor Moss

Director of education and employer partnerships at Sheffield Hallam University

John Alflat

Senior accountant at Clumber Park Muthu Hotel and Spa

Ed Chapman-Parmar, MBA

Senior Project Manager / Portfolio and Programme Director

William Hilton

An excellent relationship builder with over 20 years of experience in business, account management, sales & management.

Rob Bailey

Co-founder and director at Five Lines Consulting Ltd

Neil Jackson (MARLA)

Partnership Development Manager at LegalforLandlords

Kevan Shaw

Director at Castle Square Corporate Finance

Fay Fagon

Communications and Marketing Manager

Jon Williams

Quantity Surveyor

David Cross

MD and co-founder of CODA CEO Crossbow Investments Co-founder and Director of TRIB3

Richard Mills

CEO at SleepCogni

Chris Savage

Projects Manager at NMTF

Alexandra Anderson

Head of External Accreditation at Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Hallam University

Bridie Warner-Adsetts

Managing Consultant at Adsetts Consultancy / COO at Naylor Industries plc

Peter Kennan

Tax Specialist

Paul Carr

General Manager at Sheffield Bandsaw Centre Ltd

James Brand

Managing Director (Foundries) at United Cast Bar Group

Billy Khan

Local Government Town Planner & Main Organiser at Chatsworth Cricket Club.

ANNE WILSON MBE CMgr MCMI

Managing Director- Numill Tooling Solutions

Sam Leeder

Owner at Actus Insurance

Mark Casci

Business Editor - The Yorkshire Post - Johnston Press

Antony Davies

Connecting people, building networks, helping business, delivering projects

Gemma Bradley

★G30 Consulting Ltd ★ Engineering Services

Andrew Fairest

Muse

Kevin Meagher

Communications Consultant

Ed Chapman-Parmar, MBA

Senior Project Manager / Portfolio and Programme Director

Jason Brannan, MCIPR Chartered Practitioner

Strategically focused leader and communicator

Martin Mcgrail

Managing Director at My Container Ltd

Chris Etchells

Photographer at Chris Etchells Photographer

(50) Peter Clark

Elections Officer at Chesterfield Borough Council

Lewis Skinner

Technical Support Analyst (webchat) at Plusnet

Sarah Osborne Green

Operations Manager at Fable Epilepsy Charity

Matthew Sheridan

Sheffield Chamber Of Commerce

Rob Hollingworth

Managing editor at Sheffield Newspapers Limited

Nicholas Patrick

International Trade Centre. South Yorkshire

Philip Allsop

Partner in BHP, Chartered Accountants

Ian Briggs

Associate Director at Finn PR

John Hanratty

Head of Pensions North at CMS

Craig Thompson

Commercial Director - Specifi Ltd

Kieron F.

Student at McAuley Catholic High School

Lisa Clark

Senior Economic Policy Manager for Research and Evaluation at Sheffield City Region

Joseph Bommino

Risk Management Advisor at Greencore

Steve Manley

Universal Office Products Junior Vice President - Sheffield Chamber

Fred Van der Linden

Sales Manager at SUBERO/AM Belgium subsidiary.

Darlene Ogley

Director at Ogley Accountants Limited

Felix Kumi-Ampofo

Economist

David Andrews

Senior Programme Manager

Dawn Aykroyd

Office Manager - Pressure Technologies plc

Adam Lovell

Development Director at Pepperells

Chris Holmes

Lendle.co.uk

Oliver Gwynne

Head of Marketing

Richard Ayre

Business Development Manager at The SEO Works

Laura Fish

Travel Choices Support Officer - LSTF

Courtney Algar

Studying Aerospace Engineering at The University of Sheffield

Michael Paul Sheldon

Mechanical Engineer self employed 1994 to 2015 at Sheldon Mechanical

Richard Abdy

Wentworth Pewter - Pewter Gifts - Tankards, Flasks, Goblets, Quaichs

Matt Martin

Managing Director

Chris Dymond (MA, FRSA)

Technology | Strategy | Innovation | Data | Smart Cities

Antony Davies

Connecting people, building networks, helping business, delivering projects

Liam Barr

Manager of multi channel sales teams across UK and EU markets.

Dawn Marshall

Secretary at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive

James Clark-Allan

Business Development Manager at APM

Catherine Simister

Corporate M&A and Capital Markets lawyer

John Pryor

Managing Director

Matt Jackson

Managing Director at UK Workspace Ltd

Lee Wilkinson

Director, PwC - Assurance, Construction and Real Estate

Andrew Dabbs

Design Director at Whittam Cox Architects

Duncan Shaw

Director at Morris Conferencing ETC Ltd

Hashim Din

Widening Participation, Outreach and all things HE

Jacquelyn Goddard

Campaign Manager for GCS Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Office Communications

Jake Edwards

Account Manager-Indirect Partner Channel at Virgin Media Business

Thomas McHugh

Strategic policy, communications, consultation and engagement specialist.

Jennifer Hamilton

Development & Environment Director at Sweco UK

Andy Bowie

Founder of 50 Degrees Ltd - a public service strategy and design company

Gareth Barber FCMI

Managing Director at BG Energy Solutions

Paul Wainwright

Head of Customer Banking - Sheffield

Jason Brannan, MCIPR Chartered Practitioner

Strategically focused leader and communicator

Marvin Henshaw

Managing Director at Premium Beverages Ltd

(100) Jill Ashton

Business Start-Up - Networking Facilitator - Mentor

Simon Collingwood

Communications | Public Affairs | Public Relations

Emma-Jane Wright

Marketing Manager at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

Donna Steel

Audit Director at Grant Thornton UK LLP

Sam Christmas

Events Manager at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce

Alexis Krachai

Corporate comms, consultation & engagement expert, advisor & influencer. Property, pharmaceutical, infrastructure.

Matt Holmes

Digital Marketer, Graphic Design & Design for Print

Zoe Hebblethwaite

Communications Manager Sky Bet