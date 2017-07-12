FULL LIST OF NAMES: 107 business people and four Chambers say: ‘We want devolution in Sheffield City Region’

More than 100 business people and four Chambers of Commerce have urged council leaders to sign up to Sheffield City Region’s £900m devolution deal ahead of a crunch meeting on Monday.
Bosses - including the Master Cutler Richard Edwards and Doncaster Airport boss Steve Gill - have signed a petition calling for an elected ‘metro mayor’ in return for powers and funding.
All four Sheffield City Region Chambers - representing thousands of firms - have urged South Yorkshire council leaders to quickly agree a timetable ahead of elections in May.
The ‘Combined Authority,’ representing the nine councils in the region, meets on Monday to decide the next steps after Chesterfield and Bassetlaw pulled out of full membership.
Paul Jagger, of Sheffield City Region Chambers said: “There are opportunities available to us that can only be realised if devolution happens.
“The Chambers remain committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of South Yorkshire and this is an opportunity to do just that. In fact the minister has made it clear this is the only game in town.”
Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: “I know some people have asked whether the Government is committed to the Northern Powerhouse. The answer is an emphatic yes.”
He added: “I want to be very clear about one thing. There will not be a ‘full Yorkshire’ devolution deal. Yorkshire is a fantastic brand. But devolution is about giving control to cities.
“Sheffield goes first. Next May people in the Sheffield region will elect a mayor and I share the strong view of local business leaders that the deal we signed in October 2015 remains the right deal for Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham, and Sheffield.
“Indeed, it’s the only deal that’s there for those areas.”
Andrew Denniff, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said politicians needed to “get their act together.”
He said: “Local politicians need to get their act together and do what is in the best interest of the region and offer a directly elected mayor who is accountable to the people.”
More than 100 people signed a petition on Business Editor David Walsh’s LinkedIn page.
It said: ‘Please ‘like’ this message if you support full, mayoral devolution in Sheffield City Region.
It is time for the business community to show its support for this vitally important project.
Our deal has taken a battering recently, following the withdrawal of Chesterfield and Bassetlaw.
But it can survive and progress as planned with mayoral elections in May 2018 - if the four South Yorkshire council leaders commit to it.
But decisions will need to be made long before then. The Combined Authority meets on July 17 - lets show them we care.’
The full list of 107 signatures includes Doncaster Airport boss Steve Gill, Master Cutler Richard Edwards, developers, chief executives, managing directors and senior staff in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster:
